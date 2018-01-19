Sunderland boss gives update on Aiden McGeady's fitness ahead of Hull City clash

Chris Coleman is hopeful that Aiden McGeady will be able to return to the Sunderland side on Saturday afternoon.

The Sunderland boss is short of options amid an ongoing injury crisis and is badly lacking experience in the forward areas.

McGeady has not featured since the 1-0 defeat to Barnsley on New Year's Day but the 31-year-old, who is now Sunderland's top scorer following the departure of Lewis Grabban, could play a part against Hull City.

Coleman said: "He's had a few training sessions, he joined in partly on Wednesday, and did a little bit alongside Jonny Williams.

"Providing there is no big reaction, he will train again today and we will see where he is tomorrow, and maybe he can play a part.

"He has got experience and you do need that bit of experience in these situations."

Coleman is also hopeful that Adam Matthews will be fit to play but warned that midfielder Jonny Williams is still some way off being able to make a significant contribution.

He said: "Adam Matthews has had a bad calf and missed a few days training this week. He’s training today and should be available for tomorrow. We’ll see how he reacts.

"Marc Wilson is a no, Ndong is suspended, Paddy McNair is a no. It is too early for Lamine Kone and Jonny have trained well but is not ready. He hasn’t had a proper session with proper physical contact. He should get that next week but even then we’re talking about 20 minutes [in a game] to get him back into it."