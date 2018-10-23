Sunderland boss gives positive update on Tony Coton's recovery and recruitment role

Jack Ross says Head of Recruitment Tony Coton is recovering well after undergoing surgery last month.

Ross brought Coton back to the club where he played as a goalkeeper in the summer, his contacts in the English game vital to what was an extensive squad overhaul.

Coton underwent a quintuple heart bypass and is now recovering at home.

Ross says that Coton will still contribute to the club's recruitment planning.

"I've spoken to him a few times.

"It was a surprise in terms of how it came around, but he's come through it successfully and is on the mend. He obviously needs to take his time with the recuperation because it was a serious operation. I've spoken to him a lot over text and a couple of times on the phone, he's doing well.

"The good thing is that he's still capable of doing bits of his work and wants to do bits of it from home."

Ross said last week that he expects to be able to do some business in January.