Sunderland boss gives Lynden Gooch & Duncan Watmore update ahead of Plymouth visit

Jack Ross expects to have Lynden Gooch available again for the visit of Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

Gooch missed the 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers last weekend due to a hamstring problem.

The 23-year-old has been a regular for Ross this season and bolsters his attacking options as Chris Maguire recovers from a broken fibula.

Bryan Oviedo has been ruled out of the game, while the Black Cats boss has 'two or three' niggles to assess.

"Lynden has trained today and looked good," Ross said.

"All being well he'll be back involved in the squad on Saturday.

"We have some doubts over two or three others, nothing serious but we'll have to see how things go over the next 24 hours."

Ross also hopes to have Duncan Watmore to call upon for the Plymouth game.

Watmore has impressed in his last two Sunderland starts, but Ross continues to closely monitor his fitness and workload after almost two years on the sidelines with injury.

The 24-year-old did take a knock at the Memorial Stadium last Saturday but Ross thinks he will be able to feature.

"He got a bang to the knee in the first half and missed training at the start of this week, but he's been back since.

"We'll just see how he settles after Thursday.

"He was good, it was another [step], he affected the game and put a lot into it."