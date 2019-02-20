Sunderland boss gives injury update on Chris Maguire, Duncan Watmore & Jack Baldwin

Have your say

Jack Ross says Chris Maguire will be assessed after coming off injured in the 4-2 win over Gillingham.

Maguire's injury was the major concern of the evening, the 30-year-old reinstated to the starting XI after a fine cameo against Accrington Stanley on Friday.

Chris Maguire's injury was the main concern following Sunderland's 4-2 win over Gillingham

He tried to run off the injury after a firm challenge early in the game, but was quickly replaced by Lynden Gooch.

“It was an impact injury to his calf, he was quite sore," he said.

"I thought he started really well, he is a bit sore. He will be assessed.

“Sometimes they can clear up quickly, we will have to wait and see.”

Ross also gave a positive update on Duncan Watmore, who missed the game.

The Sunderland boss expects him to return at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

"Duncan had a slight groin problem, we could have risked him," Ross said.

"All being well he will be back on Saturday in the squad."

Jack Baldwin dropped out of the matchday squad, with Ross saying the defender needed a rest.

“Jack was just a rest, we took him out to give him a rest mentally and physically," Ross said.

“He has played a lot of minutes. Mentally it has been a big change for him this season, he has coped with it in the main really well.

“With the squad, I have the opportunity to do that and he will be the better for it.”