Sunderland boss gives his view on controversial late offside call in Burton defeat

The Black Cats looked to have earned a deserved point when Flanagan nodded in Lynden Gooch’s cross with just seconds to play, but the flag was then raised.

Johnson angrily remonstrated with the match officials at full time but said that was due to his frustration with a lack of time added on.

“I wasn’t moaning at that,” he said.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

"I was moaning at the amount of time they put on at the end. It was like two minutes or two and a half minutes. It was supposed to be four minutes but we played like three minutes and 15 seconds.

“There was loads going on, obviously they were wasting time and I felt like almost every minute, we could have an opportunity towards the end.