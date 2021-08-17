Sunderland boss gives his view on controversial late offside call in Burton defeat
Lee Johnson says his instinct was that the decision to rule Tom Flanagan’s late goal out for offside at Burton Albion was the right one.
The Black Cats looked to have earned a deserved point when Flanagan nodded in Lynden Gooch’s cross with just seconds to play, but the flag was then raised.
Johnson angrily remonstrated with the match officials at full time but said that was due to his frustration with a lack of time added on.
“I wasn’t moaning at that,” he said.
"I was moaning at the amount of time they put on at the end. It was like two minutes or two and a half minutes. It was supposed to be four minutes but we played like three minutes and 15 seconds.
“There was loads going on, obviously they were wasting time and I felt like almost every minute, we could have an opportunity towards the end.
“Straight away I looked at the linesman and I thought it was offside.