Sunderland boss gives full injury update including Aiden McGeady, Dylan McGeouch and Lee Cattermole latest

Jack Ross admits that Aiden McGeady remains a doubt for the visit of Coventry City on Saturday.

McGeady missed the 1-1 draw with Burton Albion on Tuesday night, the second game he has missed after picking up an impact injury in the 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley last week.

The Irishman played a small part in training on Monday but his recovery is ongoing.

Ross is likely to have a stretched squad again at the weekend, with Lee Cattermole the only other sidelined player likely to push to come into contention.

"The only ones potentially back for Saturday would be Lee Cattermole, possibly," Ross said.

"Aiden McGeady possibly.

"Chris Maguire a very, very outside chance.

"The rest will still be unavailable on Saturday."

Dylan McGeouch is also a doubt after coming off in the first half against Burton.

After a superb return to the fold the Scot endured a frustrating evening, at fault for Burton's first goal and then having to be replaced by Max Power.

Ross says it was a muscular issue but as of yet he does not know how serious.

"It was a muscular issue around his abdomen," he said.

"That's only from a brief conversation with him coming off the park so I haven't spoken to the medical staff since then. We'll have to assess it.

"It's frustrating for him and me because it potentially rules another player out.

"But it could be something that settles very quickly."

Sunderland's injury problems in attacking areas were underlined in a frenetic close to the game, with Ross throwing on young talents Kazaiah Sterling and Benji Kimpioka.

Both are inexperienced at senior level and while they looked lively, Nigel Clough's side were a threat on the break.

Ross was pleased with both of his substitutes but admits he is stretched at the moment in terms of options.

"I was pleased with both of them," Ross said.

"At that stage of the game we needed a bit of energy and both of them gave us that.

"But there's a rawness about them as well obviously and you give up a little bit in terms of awareness of defensive responsibility.

"We had to take that gamble, it nearly paid off attacking wise for us and it nearly backfired on us going the other way.

"It was that type of night.

"I think they can take encouragement from how they performed but it does indicate where we are in terms of injuries at the moment."