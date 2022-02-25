Sunderland boss explains Trai Hume and Arbenit Xhemajli omissions - and his view on where they stand

Both defenders were left out of the matchday squad as the Black Cats drew 1-1 with Burton Albion on Tuesday night, with Neil explaining that he had wanted to get as many attacking options onto his bench as possible.

The head coach has spoken of wanting to rest a number of young players who he feels have been overexposed this season, but has also warned that potential replacements are not necessarily ready themselves to take on the burden.

"There was no injury issue [with Trai on Tuesday], it was just the fact that it was a home game and I wanted an extra attacking option on the bench," Neil said.

Sunderland defender Arbenit Xhemajli

"We had Danny Batth [on the bench], then we had the likes of Lynden Gooch on the pitch who if needs be could have dropped to right back.

"I think there's certain games where I'd rather have an extra attacking option on the bench, rather than a defensive one, because we want to be going to try and win the game."

Hume started in Neil's first game in charge at AFC Wimbledon but has not been involved since.

Neil says he does expect him to be back involved between now and the end of the season, but added that he was impressed with Carl Winchester's performance from the right of defence against Burton.

Asked whether Hume was a realistic contender for a starting XI spot, or seen as a player with developing to do, he said: "A bit of both, I think that's fair.

"He's certainly got developing to do, we've got to remember that we're talking about a player who has come through at Linfield and has played 20-odd games in his career.

"We're not talking about a seasoned full-back here who has done it for years and years. We're talking about a young lad who has got really good potential, and we need to bed him in and give him opportunities when and if it's appropriate and right.

"What I would say as well is that I thought Carl Winchester was one of our best players on Tuesday night, so I certainly don't think picking him was anything that cost us in terms of not winning the game.

"Carl did very well for us."

Callum Doyle is one of the players Neil feels a rest and while he said that Xhemajli is an option, he has concerns over throwing him into the play-off push.

"I'd say that in two years, I think he's played nine U23 games," Neil said.

"I could sit with a long list and talk through how often a number of players have played of late.

"Anybody in my position would I think view it the exact same way, that with 12 games left it would be really, really difficult for a lad with such limited game time to come in and be the guy that is going to drag us forward in these remaining games. That's a really tough task for anybody.

"Equally, he's in the squad, he's training well and he is available for selection.

"I'm certainly not ruling him out."

