Sunderland boss demands players learn from previous mistakes ahead of Sheffield Wednesday

Chris Coleman has demanded that his Sunderland players learn from their past mistakes.

Sunderland, fresh from the resounding 4-1 victory at Derby, host Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.

The Black Cats are targeting their first back-to-back wins of the season.

Sunderland have so far failed to build on the five previous times they have won this campaign.

With win number six coming at Pride Park on Good Friday, Coleman has demanded his players learn from their past mistakes.

Coleman added: “At Christmas, we beat Forest away and then we played Barnsley at home and we were rubbish, really poor, nervous.

“Barnsley dictated the tempo that day and they ended up winning from a set-play. I will speak to the players about that, about backing it up and having the courage to back it up.

“We have to look at Monday as being the last game for us.

“I am not putting extra pressure on us – it is what it is.

“We haven’t won back-to-back games this season.

“We have to look at is as the last game and see where we come out at the end of it.”

Sunderland climbed a place to 23rd with the win over Gary Rowett’s Rams.

Today’s visitors to Wearside, Sheffield Wednesday, are 17th in the Championship. The Owls have 44 points and are 10 points clear of the drop zone.