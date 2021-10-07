Sunderland boss delivers this encouraging verdict on Denver Hume's return to action

Hume had not played any senior football since the first leg of the play-off semi final in May, a game in which he suffered another significant hamstring injury and one that required surgery.

Having played an hour in the U23s last week Hume stepped up his comeback in the Papa John's Trophy win at the LNER Stadium.

Having got up to the pace of the game in the first half Hume impressed in the second, showing more of his trademark runs into the opposition half.

Denver Hume during his Sunderland return

Johnson said there were encouraging signs that the full back seems to have trust in his hamstring.

"It was good to see Denver back and he put in a really steady performance," Johnson said.

"It was important for him and important for us, and we'll just keep chipping away at his minutes.

"You'll see his confidence grow and as that happens you'll see the more attacking side of Denver come through.

"The good thing was that he looked steady, secure and trusted his hamstring. There were quite a few where he had to lead with a higher leg or open up and have that burst over 15-20 yards, which he was able to do.

"I think he'll be delighted to get a full 90 because originally the plan was only to give him 60-65."

Next Wednesday's Papa John's Trophy group clash with Manchester United U21s could provide Hume another opportunity to get minutes, before Dennis Cirkin returns from international duty.

