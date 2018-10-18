Sunderland boss confident of January support after midfielder's future is finally resolved

Jack Ross is confident that he will be backed in January, 'within reason'.

The Black Cats boss had hoped to make one final addition in the closing stages of the summer window but the club's significant wage bill meant it was not possible.

Jack Ross believes he will be able to strengthen in the January window

Since then, an agreement has been reached on the terms of Didier Ndong's departure from the club.

Chairman Stewart Donald has spoken candidly of the need to manage Sunderland's wage commitments, particularly with Lee Cattermole and Bryan Oviedo staying at the club.

Cattermole has gone on to make himself a vital part of Ross' team, earning praise from all quarters.

So while finances are an ongoing concern, Ross believes Donald will provide some support.

He again stressed the need not to recruit too extensively, a regular theme in the closing weeks of the summer.

READ MORE: The next steps for Sunderland and Didier Ndong explained

"The way that Stewart has always operated with me, and I said in my very first press conference that I'd never asked about budgets," Ross said.

"There were good reasons for doing that with all the things that were going on and the position the club found itself in.

"It's obvious that with Didier leaving, it's beneficial for us, it just helps with the overall business model.

"Regardless of that, I think Stewart would have been supportive of anything I'd have asked for in January. He knows I've always been balanced in what I've requested as well.

"I know that if we want to strengthen we'll be able to do so, within reason obviously. I don't see us being hamstrung.

"We need to make sure we don't become too heavy in [terms of] numbers but so far I think we've done that OK," he added.

READ MORE: Jack Ross gives Ethan Robson update as midfielder suffers setback

"If you look at our squad, it's probably just about right in terms of numbers. One or two might be helpful.

"That's again, you can't predict what will happen between now and January. But to counter that, Charlie Wyke will be coming back around that time, and Duncan Watmore will be available before then.

"It will be dependent on what happens between now and then."

Ndong is free to find a new club, after agreeing to compensate the Black Cats when that happens.

He cannot be registered to play until January, however.