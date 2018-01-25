Sunderland boss Chris Coleman reveals why he signed Kazenga LuaLua

Chris Coleman signed Kazenga LuaLua for his pace, skill and experience - and declared the winger is up for the fight at Sunderland.

The 27-year-old joins the Black Cats after Brighton reached an agreement with LuaLua to cancel his contract with immediate effect.

Kazenga LuaLua.

The winger has joined Sunderland on a free transfer, signing a deal until the end of the season.

Coleman said: "Kaz was determined to come here and get playing first-team football again and I look forward to helping him play the kind of football he is capable of.

"He’s quick, skillful and has a lot of experience at this level.

"He gives us another option in attack and, most importantly, is up for the fight."

Albion boss Chris Hughton said: "The competition for places in our wide areas means that it has been very difficult for Kazenga to play the number of matches he would have liked here.

"He has worked tremendously hard during his time with us and has played a major part in the club's history. I would like to wish him all the very best for the future."

LuaLua leaves Brighton after making a total of 183 appearances, scoring 22 goals for the club, the last of which came in a 4-2 win over Oxford United in the EFL Cup back in August 2016.

LuaLua is set to be involved in Sunderland's game against relegation rivals Birmingham City on Tuesday night.