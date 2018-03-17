Sunderland boss Chris Coleman reacts to car crash involving midfielder Darron Gibson

Chris Coleman said he was unable to comment fully on the incident involving Darron Gibson until he finds out exactly what happened.

Gibson was been involved in a crash which wrecked a number of vehicles on Saturday morning, hours before Sunderland's 2-0 home defeat to Preston North End.

The Echo understands the player, who is still three weeks away from a first team return due to a groin injury, was driving on Dovedale Road in Fulwell at 11.55am today.

Read the full story here:

The Sunderland boss was asked about the incident post-match.

Coleman said: "I was told just before the game that there has been an incident.

"I don't know exactly. I have heard one or two rumours but until I speak with everybody here to find out exactly what has happened.

"I know there is an incident but I don't know exactly what has happened.

"Until I find out exactly what has happened, this morning I believe, it is difficult for me to say anything until I get all the evidence."

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving over the legal alcohol limit and he is currently in police custody.

"Inquiries are ongoing and the arrest follows the report of a car colliding with a number of parked vehicles in Dovedale Road, Sunderland.

"Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 458 of today's date."

The force has not confirmed the identity of the arrested man.

Gibson has been pictured speaking to a police officer in the street, which is just a short distance away from the club's training ground, the Academy of Light.

Witnesses said Gibson was in one of the cars when the collision happened and was put into a police car after officers made their initial inquiries.

Vehicles damaged include a Mercedes 4x4, another Mercedes and a white Seat.

The 30-year-old player joined Sunderland in January last year on an 18-month deal after playing for Everton over a five-year stretch. The Republic of Ireland international is out of contract in the summer.