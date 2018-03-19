Sunderland boss blames ‘inexperience’ as on-loan Chelsea defender sees red again

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman has put Jake Clarke-Salter’s weekend red card against Preston down to ‘inexperience’, with the defender facing a two-game ban.

Defender Clarke-Salter, who joined on loan from Chelsea in January, had only just returned from a three-match suspension following his red card against Middlesbrough last month.

But he was again given his marching orders on his return – the centre-back sent off in the 60th minute after a second yellow card at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Clarke-Salter was cautioned in the first half for a foul on Preston’s Tom Barkhuizen and he was shown a second yellow by referee Darren Bond for pulling back Alan Browne 10 minutes after Sean Maguire nodded Preston in front.

The England Under-21 international will serve a two-game ban as it is his second red card of the season.

Coleman said: “It was inexperience. He’s been rock solid.

“Saturday he wasn’t – he was a little bit shaky and I don’t know if that was again because he’s young or if it was the pressure, but he looked a bit short, certainly at the start of the second half.

“He took a bang in the first half and that slowed him down a little.

“He made that mistake and it’s another red card for him. We’ll be missing him again for the foreseeable future.”

Coleman revealed that he was about to substitute the defender, who had picked up a knock in the first half but he was given his marching orders before the Sunderland boss had the chance.

“We were trying to get Jake off as he looked a yard short, but, seconds before he’s due to come off, he gets sent off,” added Coleman.

“We tried to get him off and he gets sent off.

“We were already 1-0 down and psychologically it is a massive blow. It’s huge when you then go down to 10men.

“Six times since I’ve been here, we’ve had men sent off.

“Maybe that’s a team that’s struggling and stretched, always pushed to the limit. I don’t know.

“It’s a common theme for us that when it’s 0-0, when there are set plays, any type of pressure, we succumb to it, and we did again.

“I’m saying the same things as I was last time I was here after the Aston Villa game. We concede silly goals and that’s it.”