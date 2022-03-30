The 39-year-old striker released a statement last week to say he had made a ‘really tough decision’ to bring an end to his playing days.

Defoe had made seven appearances, including two starts, since returning to Sunderland in January.

And Neil, while wishing the striker well, says there had been few indications about Defoe’ imminent decision.

Alex Neil and Jermain Defoe.

“I think it's difficult particularly with somebody like Jermain with the career that he’s had and what he’s done,” Neil told the club’s website, “you know as a player when you feel as if it’s time. Unfortunately for Jermain he got to that point.

“I’ll be honest with you, it was a bit of a surprise, it was a bit of a shock.

“There wasn’t a lot of conversations prior to it, he had trained that day and trained well, he was fine. The next minute we got word that he wanted to call it a day.

“I have certainly spoken to him since but at the time it was a bit of a shock I think for everybody.

“It certainly wasn’t something that was getting spoken about regularly, maybe behind the scenes, but it wasn’t a natural conversation that me and him had had.

“He has made the decision, we’ve got to respect that, naturally we wish him all the best but we’ve got to move on and try to win these remaining games.”

