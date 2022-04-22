Pritchard has missed the last two games with a calf problem but should be able to play some part as the Black Cats look to boost their play-off hopes against Mark Bonner's side.
Neil also offered a positive update on Aiden McGeady, who has not featured since November and who the head coach has previously admitted may not feature again this season.
The Irishman made a successful return to training with the senior group on Thursday, an important step forward.
Here's everything Neil said on the injury situation this morning..
ALEX PRITCHARD
“Alex is certainly a lot closer than he had been.
“He just missed out on the last game so I’d imagine he will feature.
LEON DAJAKU, THORBEN HOFFMANN & CALLUM DOYLE
“Leon is still ill, so he won't be available.
“Thorben is much better, he's improved.
“Callum has improved as well, albeit he's not had a massive amount of training days which is probably the only concern for him. His [illness] was also longer than Thorben's so that's something that we'll have to cast an eye over.”
AIDEN McGEADY
"Aiden trained with us yesterday.
“That was a big step forward for him because he's not been with the main group for a while.
“Naturally, his first training session was only the beginning but he was on the grass with us and he looked fine, as well.”
OTHER ISSUES
"We've got a couple of wee bumps and bruises that we'll have to assess between now and tomorrow.”