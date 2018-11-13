Sunderland backed by staggering away crowd for Checkatrade Trophy clash at Morecambe

Sunderland were backed by a staggering away following for their final Checkatrade Trophy group stage game at Morecambe this evening.

More than half the 2,377-strong crowd at the Globe Arena were Sunderland supporters, with 1,569 making the trip on a midweek night.

Group leaders Sunderland had effectively sealed their progression in the competition in the last round of group games yet they were still backed by a huge away following.

The Checkatrade Trophy competition has traditionally suffered from low attendances with just 547 watching the Grimsby v Newcastle United game, with 66 making the trip from Tyneside.

Follow live updates here:

Sunderland AFC tweeted: "Tonight's attendance is 2,377. 1,569 of that is #SAFC fans Ha'way the Lads!!"

Sunderland have sold out every away following for League One games this season and the club averages more than 30,000 for home games at the Stadium of Light.