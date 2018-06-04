Sunderland axe coaching duo Robbie Stockdale and Adrian Tucker

Sunderland manager Jack Ross has axed coaches Robbie Stockdale and Adrian Tucker as he begins to form his backroom staff.

Ross, who was unveiled as Sunderland's new boss last week, has moved swiftly to dispense of the services of the duo.

A club statement said: "Sunderland AFC has confirmed the departures of first-team coach Robbie Stockdale and goalkeeping coach Adrian Tucker.

"The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Robbie and Adrian for their hard work and professionalism throughout their time at the Stadium of Light.

"We wish them both every success for the future."

Stockdale, the former Middlesbrough and Scotland defender, has been with the club since 2012, rising up from youth team coach to working with the first team.

Robbie Stockdale

Stockdale twice took caretaker charge of the first-team last season, first when Simon Grayson was sacked and then after the departure of Chris Coleman.

He was in charge for the final game of the season, a 3-0 win over Wolves, and handed the likes of Luke Molyneux and Denver Hume their debuts.

Goalkeeper coach Tucker has been with the club for two years, since Dick Advocaat's reign as manager.

Ross will be assisted by No 2 James Fowler, who joined him from St Mirren. Dunfermilne coach John Potter, a former team-mate of Ross' at St Mirren, has also been linked with a role at the Stadium of Light.