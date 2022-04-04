Loading...

Sunderland away following set to help Oxford United to healthy Kassam Stadium attendance

The Black Cats are set to take on Oxford United this coming weekend.

By James Copley
Monday, 4th April 2022, 7:19 pm

And more than 10,000 supporters have already booked their seats for the clash with Sunderland expected to bring a large away following

It will mean The U’s are watched by a five-figure crowd for the sixth time in their last seven matches at the Kassam Stadium.

United’s last home game, the 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town on March 19, was watched by a season-high crowd of 11,029.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Karl Robinson

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Oxford UnitedSunderlandRichard MennearIpswich Town