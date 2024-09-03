Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former England international has given an early take on Sunderland’s chances of securing a return to the Premier League via an automatic promotion place.

Carlton Palmer has rubbished Sunderland’s automatic promotion claims - but believes his former club Leeds United will be firmly in the mix for a place in next season’s Premier League.

Despite taking what felt like a risk with the appointment of former Lorient head coach Regis Le Bris, the Black Cats have enjoyed a sublime start to he new season and are sat proudly at the top of the Championship table as the league action gives way to the first international break of the campaign. After experiencing mixed fortunes during pre-season, the Le Bris reign kicked off in impressive fashion with a 2-0 win at Cardiff City as Jack Clarke and Luke O’Nien both netted on the opening day of the season. Le Bris made a stunning managerial home debut Eliezer Mayenda, Dennis Cirkin and O’Nien were all on target in a 4-0 home hammering of Sheffield Wednesday and the good feeling was further enhanced when Romaine Mundle got the only goal of a home win against Burnley.

A perfect August was suitably rounded off on Saturday when the Black Cats claimed a 3-1 win at Portsmouth as Mundle and Alan Browne scored after a comical own goal from Pompey’s Zak Swanson had put Sunderland ahead on the half-hour mark. The only negative from the day was the fact Le Bris’ side conceded their first goal of the league season when O’Nien found his own net in the first minute of second-half injury-time. However, that did little to take anything away from what has been an outstanding start to the life and the mood around Wearside is understandably buoyant as a number of Black Cats stars focus their attention on representing their countries over the next ten days.

But even with a perfect record, Sunderland have not yet convinced former Leeds United, Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Palmer they are worthy of a tag as genuine contenders for automatic promotion. However, the former England international does believe Burnley, Leeds and Sheffield United will be in contention for a place in the top two, despite the latter receiving a two-point deduction ahead of the campaign.

He told Football League World: “Le Bris has done very well and he has obviously brought a feel-good factor to the club. But they have a lot of young players and the transfer window has gone now and is closed. So, it will be interesting to see how they go, but it’s a fantastic start. I don’t see them as automatic promotion contenders, I really don’t. I just think Burnley and Leeds will be very strong, and Sheffield United will be very strong as well after coming down.

“You’ve got to remember they are on six points but were deducted two before the start of the season. Sunderland will be looking, you would think, to secure a play-off spot at least this season. Just on the basis of their start, but, for me, not automatic promotion.”

Sunderland will return to Championship action with a long trip to struggling Plymouth Argyle on Saturday week.