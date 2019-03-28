Sunderland at Wembley: This is where Black Cats fans are taking over on Saturday night

A trip to Wembley will be over before you know it – but Sunderland fans are planning on making a big weekend of it.

While Sunday's Checkatrade Trophy final is undoubtedly the main focus, plans for the night before are high on the agenda.

You only have to go back to March 2014 to understand why when a sea of red and white memorably took over Covent Garden before the League Cup final.

And ever since the Black Cats confirmed their Wembley return at Bristol Rovers, a day hasn't passed without the scenes that Saturday night being brought to our attention.

However, this time around, while some fans plan to return to Covent Garden, some are favouring a trip to Trafalgar Square or... both.

We ran a Twitter poll asking fans where they are heading on Saturday evening and the two parts of London were separated by just 1%.

42% of the votes were inclined to Covent Garden while 41% said they'd be spending the evening in Trafalgar Square.

That said, many supporters got in touch to tell us they'd be crossing between both venues with an estimated 10-minute walk the distance.

Here are some responses we received to help point you in the right direction:

Steven Bacon: "Covent Garden then onto Trafalgar Square later on for a dip."

Lee Pattison: "Trafalgar square on the afternoon Covent Garden on the night."

Davey Graham: "Probably both, sure they're only like a 5 mins walk away from each other. We'll just take over both and the route between..."

@Margaret11780: "Covent Garden first then onto Trafalgar Square."

@Bills732: "Trafalgar Square. Should be about 10-11pm like in 1990-92 and big weekends when we have had loads down Wimbledon & CP Easter Sunday 99."

@LMc10_SAFC: "Start off elsewhere [Camden] then a wander round to Covent Garden and then round to Trafalgar Square..."