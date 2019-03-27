Sunderland at Wembley: Jack Ross provides full injury update on Will Grigg, Adam Matthews, Chris Maguire and Bryan Oviedo

Jack Ross is hopeful star striker Will Grigg will be fit to line up against Portsmouth in the Checkatrade Trophy final on Sunday.

Grigg returned early from international duty with Northern Ireland due to an ongoing ankle concern.

The former Wigan Athletic ace is yet to train on the grass with the rest of the squad at the Academy of Light having picked up the knock in the win over Walsall before the break.

But Grigg has been doing work indoors and Ross is hopeful he will return to training in the next couple of days before Sunday’s Wembley final.

The game will come too soon for Chris Maguire though, the forward is working his way back from a leg fracture and is running but he won’t be involved at Wembley.

Duncan Watmore had already been ruled out with his ankle ligament injury, which will keep him out for the rest of the league campaign.

The other injury concern is full-back Adam Matthews, the defender is rated as 50-50 as a result of his hamstring injury picked up against Walsall.

Ross said: “Obviously Duncan remains out, probably for the season, Chris Maguire is still working his way back from a leg break and this game will come too quickly for him.

“Beyond that, hopeful that Will Grigg will be available.

“The only one we have some doubt over is Adam Matthews with his hamstring problem, we will assess him over the next few days.

“Will required treatment in the first half of the last league match and has had this ongoing issue with his ankle injury.

“Post-match it was still a bit troublesome. We wanted him to travel and meet up with the squad but they were of the same opinion as us, that he was going to struggle to be fit for their game.

“Him not being involved [in international duty], if that helps us for being fit for the weekend then I will be delighted.”

When pressed on whether Grigg had trained with the squad since returning to the Academy of Light, Ross added: “No. He should train over the next couple of days, it was more precautionary to be honest we didn’t want to take any chances.

“He has done a lot with the other staff.”

Should Matthews not make it then Bryan Oviedo and Denver Hume will compete with Reece James for the left-back slot, Oviedo having taken part in the behind-closed-doors game against Hartlepool United during the break.

“Adam Matthews is probably 50-50 at the moment,” added Ross.

“We will see how he is, with that type of injury we will just assess the risk element.

“Bryan played in the bounce game, as did others who haven’t played too much recently.

“He is in the squad, we are travelling with a larger number than we would normally.

“With the exception of Chris, Duncan, potentially Adam, everyone else is fit and healthy.”