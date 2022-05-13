Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However you plan to follow the action from Sunderland AFC as the team fights for promotion back to the Championship, make sure you don’t miss a goal and subscribe to the Echo’s sports coverage.

To mark the Black Cats’ Wembley run, we’re offering new sports subscribers 25% off with our limited-time promotional code.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our sports subscriptions give you unlimited access to all of our sports stories with fewer ads – that’s our matchday coverage, in-depth analysis, action, reaction and more!

Click here to visit our Sports Subscriptions page to sign up – and don’t forget to use the discount code PLAYOFFRACE22 for your money off when you pay.

The promotional code expires on Monday, May 23 and gives you 25% off an annual sports subscription OR 25% off for the first three months of a monthly sports subscription.

Ha’way the lads!

We are offering 25% off Sunderland Echo sports subscriptions using our discount code PLAYOFFRACE22 until Monday, May 23.

Sunderland will be backed by a huge following when they face Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley on Saturday, May 21.