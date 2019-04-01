Sunderland at Wembley: Can you spot yourself in our bumper Checkatrade Trophy fan picture gallery?

Sunderland's incredible support won plaudits following the Checkatrade Trophy final weekend - with 40,000 heading to Wembley to cheer on Jack Ross' side.

The Black Cats lost the final to Portsmouth on penalties in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley.

Sunderland AFC supporters at Wembley.

The final set a new record attendance for an EFL Trophy Final, with 85,021 inside Wembley.

It beat the previous record set in 1988 when 80,841 supporters saw Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Burnley 2-0 to claim the Trophy.

Jack Ross praised the fans for their support over the course of the weekend.

Ross said: "There’s a soreness for me that I haven’t brought success for them.

“I’m the custodian of this role, if you like, and as I’m fortunate enough to be in this position it’s my job to bring success because they [the fans] will be there long after I leave.

“Their commitment and presence at the club is enduring, so the only slight positive is that I have the chance to bring them success in the remaining games and I’m desperate to do that."