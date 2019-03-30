'Sunderland are bigger than Newcastle!': Stewart Donald takes cheeky dig at Newcastle United

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has jested that Sunderland are a 'bigger club' than Newcastle United - at least in the south of the country.

Donald, who was replying to a supporter of the Magpies on Twitter, hit back at claims that the Wearsiders time in League One and trip to the Checkatrade Trophy final constituted a 'failure'.

And he joked that Newcastle only 'make up the numbers' in the top flight, while suggesting that more people in the south of the country - where he is based - have heard of the Black Cats than their bitter rivals.

The Sunderland owner, who is set join fans in Trafalgar Square this evening before tomorrow's Checkatrade Trophy final clash with Portsmouth, also launched a defence of his club and their season to date.

In a tweet, Donald said: "Our club is wonderful Not winning a cup or walking a league makes us sound like our rivals up the road which I suppose is failure but Lets see what happens"

He later added: "don't know much about NUFC to be honest.

"Only domestic cup I think they have won in my lifetime was the some Texaco Cup thing?

"I only know they make up numbers in the P/League.

"SAFC are much bigger than NUFC down south so nobody down here talks or knows much about them sorry"

Donald also issued a message to supporters heading to the capital, with thousands of fans already heading south ahead of tomorrow's trip to Wembley.

"Safe journey to all the @SunderlandAFC fans making the trip to Wembley," he posted.

"Its is only a short journey for me but I am leaving now as I don't want to be late!"