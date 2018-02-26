Sunderland are a team finally starting to reflect their manager, but is it too little, too late?

At the start of what looked like a pivotal week, Chris Coleman called for a ‘right tear-up’.

Sunderland had, he felt, been too passive on their own turf. Too worried about making mistakes, too cautious, too often caught in two minds.

The response he got from his side was a major disappointment, with Brentford quicker in every facet of the game.

In the aftermath of that 2-0 defeat, the club and the manager had looked and felt as low as they had done since his arrival.

No one could be accused of shirking this contest against Middlesbrough, a fiery clash in which Sunderland competed ferociously and were perhaps unlucky not to take all three points.

Since that nadir against Brentford, the Black Cats have delivered two performances which have given Coleman much encouragement.

To come out of this crucial eight-day period with just one point is a massive disappointment, but somehow Sunderland are still not quite cut adrift.

They started excellently here, fully deserving their early lead when Joel Asoro converted Josh Maja’s flick-on.

Perhaps more importantly, when they went behind on two occasions and most would have expected them to implode, they fought back to salvage a point.

Sunderland’s situation is critical.

They remain at least two positive results away from climbing out of the relagtion zone and even then, another three or four away from giving themselves a realistic chance of beating the drop.

They are running out of games to put that crucial run together and, quite simply, they are still making too many elementary mistakes.

Their problems were typified by a reckless challenge by Jake Clarke-Salter on Adama Traore, the centre-back shown red midway through the first half as he flew in late on Boro’s winger.

It reflected an inexperienced player operating in a fevered atmosphere. At that point, the Black Cats had complete control of the game, defending in comfortable areas and looking to release the every lively Asoro on the break.

Had Traore not seen red himself soon after, the contest could have gone in a very different direction.

Then there was the defensive collapse from Sunderland in the second half, Patrick Bamford admittedly superb for his two goals but given too much space and encouragement by a back six that is still defined by uncertainity.

This was the fourth time this season Sunderland have scored three goals and only managed to draw a game.

There are not many chances left – 12 in fact – to correct these failings.

That Sunderland look to have more goals in their side than they did a month or two ago is one cause for optimism.

Substitute Jonny Williams – who grabbed his first Sunderland goal to make it 2-2 – was excellent against Boro, occasionally losing the ball but only ever making what Coleman describes as ‘positive mistakes’.

That is, always showing for the ball, taking players on, attempting passes that can carve open a defence.

Callum McManaman, too, is growing in confidence, finding, in the last two games, the snap and speed that is absolutely invaluable for a winger. Plus a dramatic equaliser six minutes into stoppage time.

Coupled with the added physicality brought by Lamine Kone and Paddy McNair, Sunderland have looked a much more cohesive and competitive outift in their last two games.

Coleman is sweating on the injury picked up by McNair in the first half, the Northern Irishman adding such critical strength in midfield.

It has been a bitterly disappointing week, unquestionably. Six points looked the bare minimum from games against Brentford, Bolton and Boro, yet Sunderland secured just one.

Consolation comes only in the signs that the team are finally beginning to reflect the bullishness of their manager, fighting right until the moment McManaman ran onto Bryan Oviedo’s corner and fired in a potentially precious equaliser.

Supporters can only hope it is not too little, too late.