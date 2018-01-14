Sunderland appeal red card shown to Watford target Didier Ndong

Sunderland have appealed the red card shown to Didier Ndong in the 4-0 defeat to Cardiff City.

Chris Coleman admitted after the game that Ndong ‘gave the referee a decision to make’ following his sending off but the club has now appealed and will hope he can avoid a three-match ban.

Ndong was shown a straight red by Andrew Madley for a challenge on Junior Hoilett. Sunderland were 1-0 down at the time and conceded a second within minutes.

Speaking after the game, Coleman said: "The sending off, sometimes they’re given, sometimes they’re not. I think the referee did have a decision to make, then you’re on a wing and a prayer [after he does].

"You can look at it two ways, his studs are up onto the ball, then his foot hits it [the ball], and then he hits the Cardiff boy quite high.

"I’ve seen them given, seen them not given. But that’s not what cost us, it is that first goal."

Last week, Sunderland rejected a loan bid for Ndong from Premier League Watford.

The Hornets wanted to take him on loan with a guaranteed £8million deal in the summer provided he played in 75 per cent of their remaining matches.