Sunderland appeal Chris Maguire red with forward facing three games on the sidelines

Sunderland have appealed the red card shown to Chris Maguire on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was sent off after a challenge on Luton Town midfielder Allan McCormack.

Jack Ross said Maguire was adjudged to have stamped on McCormack, something which the Black Cats boss was adamant did not take place.

"Chris Maguire - the fourth official tells me that he was sent off for a stamp, which he didn’t do." Ross said after the game.

“I’ve not a discussion with the club but having watched it, I would expect to [appeal it].

“What I’ve seen and what the fourth official has told me, it doesn’t marry up.

“When you watch it you will see where I am coming from."

Maguire was sent off for violent conduct, so is facing a three-game suspension should the decision not be overturned.

Ross is stretched in forward areas after Jerome Sinclair returned to Watford last week.

Duncan Watmore missed the 1-1 draw on Saturday through injury but is expected to return to training this week.

Josh Maja was also been absent due to illness.

The Sunderland boss is keen to add an orthodox striker to his squad this month to boost his options.