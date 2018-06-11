Sunderland announce first three pre-season fixtures

Have your say

Jack Ross will return to Hartlepool United on July 14 as the first details of Sunderland's pre-season schedule are confirmed.

The trip to Victoria Park follows a clash with Darlington on Wednesday, July 11 at Blackwell Meadows, with kick-off at 7.30 pm.

Sunderland will also face League Two side Grimsby Town at Blundell Park on Tuesday, July 17. That game is also a 7.30 pm kick-off.

The clash with National League Hartlepool will kick-off at 3pm and sees Ross return to the club where he spent time as a player.

Further games are to be announced in due course.

The Black Cats squad are due to return later this month to begin pre-season training, and will also take part in a training camp in Portugal.