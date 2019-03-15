Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers both receive fines after touchline melee at Adams Park

Sunderland captain George Honeyman was sent off following the touchline melee at Adams Park
Sunderland captain George Honeyman was sent off following the touchline melee at Adams Park
0
Have your say

Sunderland and Wycombe have both been fined by the FA following the touchline melee which took place at Adams Park last weekend.

The Black Cats have been charged £6,000, while Wanderers have been hit with a £7,250 fine for their involvements in the 95th-minute indecent.

Sunderland's George Honeyman and Wycombe's Nathan Tyson were both sent off after the two benches collided in stoppage-time.

Both clubs have accepted the charges for 'failing to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour and/or violent conduct during the 95th minute.'

Sunderland were fined for a similar indecent earlier in the season after the Black Cats were charged £2,500 following the 2-1 win at Bradford City.

Black Cats captain Honeyman recieved a three-game league ban following his dismissal but will be available for the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley following an appeal.