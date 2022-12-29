News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland and Wigan LIVE: Will Keane goal draws hosts level after Ellis Simms opener at the DW Stadium

Sunderland face Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium – and we’ve got all the action covered.

By Joe Nicholson
5 minutes ago

The Black Cats moved into the top half of the Championship table with a 2-1 win over Blackburn on Boxing Day and now face back-to-back away fixtures.

Wigan remain in the relegation zone despite the appointment of former defender Kolo Toure, who is still looking for his first win in charge of The Latics after three games in charge.

Sunderland will stay in the North West after the match to prepare for their meeting with Blackpool on New Year’s Day.

Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland live blog
We’ll have live updates, analysis and more from the DW Stadium throughout the night:

LIVE: Wigan 1 (Keane, 42) Sunderland 1 (Simms, 19)

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Wright, O’Nien, Ba, Michut, Neil, Amad, Clarke, Simms
  • Subs: Bass, Matete, Roberts, Pritchard, Dajaku, Bennette, Stewart
  • Wigan XI: Jones, Darikwa, Tilt, Hughes (Nyambe, 16), McLean, Power, Naylor, Lang, Keane, Aasgaard, Fletcher
  • Subs: Amos, Bennett, Nyambe, Shinnie, Cousins, Scully, Broadhead
HALF-TIME: WIGAN 1 SUNDERLAND 1

Two minutes added time

42’ Goal Wigan (Keane)

The hosts are level.

Aasgaard’s low shot is parried out by Patterson, who should have done better, and Keane is left with a tap-in.

1-1.

41’ Amad hits the bar!

40’ Off the post!

McClean almost scores for Wigan.

First the Wigan man was tackled by a strong challenge from Hume, resulting in a big cheer from the away end.

From the following corner the ball fell to the Wigan man on the edge of the box and his volley hit the post.

37’ Sunderland forcing errors

The game has just lost a bit of tempo in the last few minutes but the away fans were quick to cheer an error from the Wigan keeper, who passed the ball out of play after pressure from Ba.

32’ Sunderland moving the ball well

Sunderland are playing some really neat football through midfield but just have to be careful they don’t get caught on the break.

A loose pass from Neil there could have led to a counter attack but Wigan weren’t able to capitalise.

27’ Amad stopped

Ba and Amad nearly combine again.

Another quick break sees Ba drive forward and release Amad on the right.

McClean just got back to stop the forward on the edge of Wigan’s box.

24’ Sunderland looking dangerous

Sunderland are playing with real speed going forward with Ba and Amad linking up well.

They did so again there before Sunderland worked the ball to Clarke on the left whose shot was blocked.

19’ GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!!! SIMMS!!!

From the following corner Sunderland score!

The set-piece was half cleared before Clarke sent the ball back into the box.

Hme was free at the far post, his shot bounced into the ground and Simms headed the ball home on the line.

0-1!

