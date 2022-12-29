Sunderland and Wigan LIVE: Will Keane goal draws hosts level after Ellis Simms opener at the DW Stadium
Sunderland face Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats moved into the top half of the Championship table with a 2-1 win over Blackburn on Boxing Day and now face back-to-back away fixtures.
Wigan remain in the relegation zone despite the appointment of former defender Kolo Toure, who is still looking for his first win in charge of The Latics after three games in charge.
Sunderland will stay in the North West after the match to prepare for their meeting with Blackpool on New Year’s Day.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and more from the DW Stadium throughout the night:
LIVE: Wigan 1 (Keane, 42) Sunderland 1 (Simms, 19)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Wright, O’Nien, Ba, Michut, Neil, Amad, Clarke, Simms
- Subs: Bass, Matete, Roberts, Pritchard, Dajaku, Bennette, Stewart
- Wigan XI: Jones, Darikwa, Tilt, Hughes (Nyambe, 16), McLean, Power, Naylor, Lang, Keane, Aasgaard, Fletcher
- Subs: Amos, Bennett, Nyambe, Shinnie, Cousins, Scully, Broadhead
The hosts are level.
Aasgaard’s low shot is parried out by Patterson, who should have done better, and Keane is left with a tap-in.
1-1.
McClean almost scores for Wigan.
First the Wigan man was tackled by a strong challenge from Hume, resulting in a big cheer from the away end.
From the following corner the ball fell to the Wigan man on the edge of the box and his volley hit the post.
The game has just lost a bit of tempo in the last few minutes but the away fans were quick to cheer an error from the Wigan keeper, who passed the ball out of play after pressure from Ba.
Sunderland are playing some really neat football through midfield but just have to be careful they don’t get caught on the break.
A loose pass from Neil there could have led to a counter attack but Wigan weren’t able to capitalise.
Ba and Amad nearly combine again.
Another quick break sees Ba drive forward and release Amad on the right.
McClean just got back to stop the forward on the edge of Wigan’s box.
Sunderland are playing with real speed going forward with Ba and Amad linking up well.
They did so again there before Sunderland worked the ball to Clarke on the left whose shot was blocked.