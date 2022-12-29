Here’s what Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had to say about tonight’s match.

“I think Wigan actually beat Blackburn at Wigan and were on a good run

“There are no easy games in this league. I appreciate you can look at the stats and say they haven’t won many games recently.

“They have been on a difficult run and just changed their manager recently, the manager hasn’t won a game yet.

“I see them as real motivating aspects of a football team. The manager will be driving his team and if he’s got the players onboard they will be desperate to do well for him.

“We have to be ready for a team full of adrenaline, full of desire and be professional to work really hard and try to see their threats off and bring our own quality.

“I think the most dangerous thing is thinking we have done well against a team sitting third in the league and now we are playing a team who have had some difficulties in recent weeks.