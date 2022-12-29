Sunderland and Wigan LIVE: Team news with Tony Mowbray and Kolo Toure set to make changes
Sunderland face Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats moved into the top half of the Championship table with a 2-1 win over Blackburn on Boxing Day and now face back-to-back away fixtures.
Wigan remain in the relegation zone despite the appointment of former defender Kolo Toure, who is still looking for his first win in charge of The Latics after three games in charge.
Sunderland will stay in the North West after the match to prepare for their meeting with Blackpool on New Year’s Day.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and more from the DW Stadium throughout the night:
Ahead of tonight’s match Sunderland have issued a statement to remind fans they have ‘a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of discrimination.’
The statement says: “Ahead of this evening’s fixture, the Club reiterates the importance of all supporters experiencing an inclusive, family-friendly environment at all SAFC fixtures home and away.
Although the vast majority of fans behave impeccably at all times, there have been numerous incidents during the 2022-23 season that are unacceptable and have resulted in ejection, stadium bans and criminal investigations.
The Club strongly condemns any supporter found to be engaging in any form of discriminatory behaviour and reminds fans that everyone attending, working or taking part in a football match has the right to feel safe, valued and included.
SAFC encourages all supporters to continue to play their part and wishes those travelling to the DW Stadium this evening a safe and enjoyable trip to Greater Manchester.”
Here are our predicted line-ups for tonight’s match:
Predicted Wigan XI: Jones; Nyambe, Hughes, Tilt, Bennett; Naylor, Power; Lang, Keane, McClean; Broadhead
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson; Ballard, Wright, O’Nien; Hume, Evans, Neil, Clarke; Amad; Simms, Stewart
Here’s what Wigan boss Toure said after his side’s defeat at Middlesbrough.
“The players are good, honest people, and they are giving me their best. They are giving me everything on the training ground and on a matchday, and I can’t ask for more than that.
“In three days’ time we are playing against another team (Sunderland), who will provide us with a different set of challenges.
“We will prepare for that as well as we can, and we’ll be ready for that. This is a fantastic challenge for me...if you don’t challenge yourself, you’ll never know what you’re capable of.
“I’m a guy who likes to challenge myself, and I’m very proud and very happy to do that. This is a great opportunity for me, but I’m up for it...I have no regrets, never.”
Here’s what Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had to say about tonight’s match.
“I think Wigan actually beat Blackburn at Wigan and were on a good run
“There are no easy games in this league. I appreciate you can look at the stats and say they haven’t won many games recently.
“They have been on a difficult run and just changed their manager recently, the manager hasn’t won a game yet.
“I see them as real motivating aspects of a football team. The manager will be driving his team and if he’s got the players onboard they will be desperate to do well for him.
“We have to be ready for a team full of adrenaline, full of desire and be professional to work really hard and try to see their threats off and bring our own quality.
“I think the most dangerous thing is thinking we have done well against a team sitting third in the league and now we are playing a team who have had some difficulties in recent weeks.
“The danger is falling into that trap of not bringing your A-game and that’s what we’ll guard against and be ready for a tough test.”
Wigan are 23rd in the table heading into tonight’s match and have taken one point from three games under new boss Kolo Toure.
The Latics were beaten 4-1 at Middlesbrough on Boxing Day and also have injury problems at the back.
Jack Whatmough missed the game against Boro with a hamstring problem and remains a doubt, after 19-year-old Charlie Hughes took his place.
Fellow defender Jason Kerr is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious ligament injury in November.
Former Sunderland players Nathan Broadhead, Max Power and James McClean are expected to start for the hosts, while Charlie Wyke could also feature.
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Playmaker Alex Pritchard could return to the squad after missing two matches with a calf injury.
Dennis Cirkin (hip) and Lynden Gooch (hamstring) will also have to be assessed and are therefore doubts for the match, after both were forced off in the win over Blackburn.
Tonight’s fixture is also likely to come too soon for Danny Batth who missed the Blackburn match with a calf issue.
Aji Alese and Niall Huggins (both ankle) have both been ruled out, while Elliot Embleton is recovering from a long-term setback.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s Championship fixture at Wigan.
The games are coming thick and fast for Tony Mowbray’s side following that 2-1 win over Blackburn on Boxing Day.
They now face back-to-back away games and will stay in the North West to face Blackpool on New Year’s Day.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of tonight’s match at the DW Stadium, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.