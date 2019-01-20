Sunderland and Wigan Athletic sweating over Will Grigg ankle injury

Sunderland and Wigan Athletic are sweating on the severity of Will Grigg’s ankle injury - with Jack Ross again highlighting the need for another option up front.

Grigg is Sunderland’s No.1 target this month and the club has already seen two bids knocked back.

However the striker suffered an ankle injury in Wigan’s defeat at Sheffield Wednesday with both clubs anxiously awaiting news of how serious it is.

Ross is looking to add at least one other out-and-out striker to his promotion chasing squad, with the Black Cats third after three straight draws.

Wigan boss Paul Cook said: “Anthony’s [Pilkington] doesn’t look too bad, but Will’s doesn’t look a very good injury to have.

“Pilks has rolled his ankle, Cedric [Kipre] was struggling with his ankle and Griggy has had a bad one that doesn’t look great.”

Sunderland remain third following the 1-1 draw against Scunthorpe United, Josh Maja nodded home his 16th goal but Sunderland were again pegged back and made to pay for not adding a second.

It was their 11th draw and Ross said it again highlighted why Sunderland need at least one other different striker option.

Ross said: “I’m not saying it now because we have found ourselves not scoring as freely, I have said it from the start of the season, we did remarkably well with what we had in attacking areas, we have good quality.

“But first half was an example, so many of them so deep, it is a frustration at times as well.

“It does highlight the need for us to have other options in forward areas. Duncan [Watmore] we threw in again but anything from him is a bonus.

“He and I know that, we are fine with that. It highlights the need to bring another in - at least one.”

Sunderland play Manchester City U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy at the Stadium of Light tomorrow before a break in league fixtures, Sunderland not in League One action again until a week Saturday.