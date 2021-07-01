Sunderland and Newcastle United look set to be dealt major blow in Dion Sanderson pursuit

The 20-year-old impressed during a loan spell at the Stadium of Light last season and caught the eye of a number of clubs.

While the Black Cats are thought to be keen to bring Sanderson back to Wearside on a permanent basis, so too has there been interest from higher divisions – with Newcastle United and Sheffield United both credited with an interest.

Indeed, recent reports have suggested that the Magpies have already seen a bid knocked-back for Sanderson while there have also been claims that Sunderland have seen an offer rejected.

And The Athletic now report that Wolves want to keep their academy graduate at Molineux and are hopeful that he will sign fresh terms.

They claim that Sanderson has already turned down one contract offers from the Premier League side, but that Wolves remain ‘confident’ of tying down the defender to fresh terms – with a loan move to the Championship then likely to be sanctioned.

That would be bad news for Sunderland and Newcastle United in their respective pursuits of the defender.

Sanderson has long maintained that it is his dream to play for Wolves in the Premier League.

In a recent interview, he told Wolves' official website: "If the opportunity to play for Wolves presented itself, I would take it.

"Wolves have been my boyhood club, and it's where I see myself in the future."

Meanwhile, former Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson has been linked with a return to League One – at MK Dons.

Robson was part of the Blackpool side who gained promotion from the third tier last season but has been linked with a loan exit this summer.

The likes of Rangers have been credited with an interest in the Academy of Light graduate, but Football Insider now claim that MK Dons is the likely destination for the midfielder.

Should a deal be done, then he could line-up against Sunderland on August 14 in the second game of the League One campaign.

