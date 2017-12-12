Sunderland and Middlesbrough confirm FA Cup kick-off time and cut-price ticket structure

Have your say

Sunderland's FA Cup third round clash with Middlesbrough has been confirmed for a 1pm kick-off on Saturday January 6th.

The clubs have agreed a cut-price ticketing structure for the game, with adult season card holders able to secure their seat for £13.

Over 65's with a season card can get a ticket for £8, under 16's with a season card for £5.

Season card holders with 20 Black Cats points or more will get first access to tickets from 9am on Wednesday December 14th.

Tickets then go on sale to all season card holders at 9am on Friday December 15th.

Should tickets still eb available they will go on general sale from 9am on Monday December 18th, priced at £18 for adults, £13 for over 65's and £8 for under 16's.