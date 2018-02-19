Sunderland and Durham handed plum home draws in Women's FA Cup

Have your say

Sunderland Ladies will host Manchester City in the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals after the draw was made today.

The Lady Black Cats will welcome holders City - who boast ex-Sunderland players and England internationals Steph Houghton, Jill Scott and Demi Stokes in their ranks - at Mariners Park.

It is the toughest possible draw for Melanie Copeland's side, a repeat of the league game last month which saw table-toppers City win 3-0.

Sunderland reached the quarter-finals with a 3-2 win over Aston Villa at the weekend.

Second-tier side Durham Women, who made the last eight by beating Leicester, will entertain Everton in the quarter-final.

Everton sit second bottom in the Super League 1.

The ties are scheduled to be played March 18.