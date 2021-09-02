Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers 'fail' with transfer appeal as deadline day move collapses

The two clubs agreed a deal over the striker at 9pm on Tuesday and it was fully expected to be finalised within the two-hour gap.

However, according to our sister title Doncaster Free Press, a paperwork error on Wearside meant the transfer could not be completed, despite both teams lodging an appeal.

Rovers discovered at around 11:10pm that there had been an issue and that O’Brien would not be signing, though were given encouragement the following morning that a successful appeal could be possible.

Sunderland striker Aiden O'Brien. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Hopes, however, were swiftly dashed. O’Brien was the second Sunderland player Richie Wellens missed out on deadline day after Will Grigg joined Rotherham United.

The 27-year-old hasn't started a League One game for the Black Cats this season but has scored four goals in two Carabao Cup matches so far.

