Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers 'fail' with transfer appeal as deadline day move collapses
Doncaster Rovers and Sunderland failed with an appeal to force through Aiden O’Brien’s deadline day move to the Keepmoat Stadium.
The two clubs agreed a deal over the striker at 9pm on Tuesday and it was fully expected to be finalised within the two-hour gap.
However, according to our sister title Doncaster Free Press, a paperwork error on Wearside meant the transfer could not be completed, despite both teams lodging an appeal.
Rovers discovered at around 11:10pm that there had been an issue and that O’Brien would not be signing, though were given encouragement the following morning that a successful appeal could be possible.
Hopes, however, were swiftly dashed. O’Brien was the second Sunderland player Richie Wellens missed out on deadline day after Will Grigg joined Rotherham United.
The 27-year-old hasn't started a League One game for the Black Cats this season but has scored four goals in two Carabao Cup matches so far.