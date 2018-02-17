Sunderland and Brentford players and fans pay emotional tribute to Liam Miller

Sunderland fans paid an emotional tribute to Liam Miller with a minute's applause before today's Championship clash with Brentford.

The former Celtic, Manchester United and Sunderland midfielder passed away last week, aged just 36, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Miller was a hugely popular player on Wearside, a pivotal figure in the promotion campaign of 2006-07 and the successful Premier League campaign that followed.

A picture of Miller was on the front of the Sunderland programme while there was also a tribute on the big screens inside the Stadium of Light.

Fans also sung 'There's only one Liam Miller' before kick-off.

Sunderland CEO Martin Bain and skipper John O'Shea have paid tribute to Miller.

Tributes to Liam Miller at the Stadium of Light.

Bain said: "Liam was a hugely likeable and respected figure both at Sunderland and across the wider football community.

"It is a tragedy to lose someone so young and our deepest condolences go to Liam’s family and friends."

Writing in his column in the matchday programme, O'Shea wrote: "He was well liked at all his clubs – including Sunderland, where he played a key part in getting the club back into the

Premier League.

Liam Miller.

"Liam’s ability on the ball was there for everyone to see. His timing of runs and passing was quality and he had a good knack for getting goals too.

"The big thing, though, was his personality. Maybe people thought he was quiet. Believe me – Liam was far from it. If there was mischief going on, he was never far away.

"It’s so sad that Liam has left us so soon. The amount of people at his funeral speaks volumes about him as a person.

"He had so many more things to look forward to in life. He had started to coach and had a beautiful family to be a part of and watch grow, and now that has been taken away."