Born in the Ivory Coast, Diallo moved to Italy as a child and joined the Atalanta youth system in 2015, where he won two Campionato Primavera 1 titles.
In 2019, he scored on his debut for the senior team and became the first player born in 2002 to score in Serie A.
Two years later, Diallo, 22, joined English club Manchester United, before being sent on loan to Rangers a season later, where he made 10 appearances for the Glasgow club.
However Manchester United are looking to loan the young winger out and a clutch of clubs are said to be interested in him as the transfer window edges towards closing.
Manchester United insider Jonathan Shrager tweeted: “As it stands today, Manchester United are looking to loan out Amad Diallo this season. His representative Michaël N’Cho is currently talking with various interested clubs, including Blackpool, Sunderland, Anderlecht, Besiktas and Sampdoria”