Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers keen on loan deal for Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan - reports

Sunderland are reported to be keen on signing Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan on loan.

The 25-year-old centre back is currently on loan at League One rivals Blackpool and played against Sunderland on New Year's Day at Bloomfield Road.

The Manchester-born defender has made 28 appearances for the club this season but can be recalled this month.

Sky Sports are reporting Sunderland are tracking the defender, who can also play right back.

Championship side Blackburn Rovers - who were keen to sign him before he joined the Blades from Motherwell in 2017 - are also still interested, report Sky Sports.

He is out of contract this summer.

Ross was asked about January transfer plans at his press conference earlier this afternoon, with the club looking to bolster their defensive options, as previously reported.

Ross didn't name any names but did again confirm a loan deal is close and he hopes it to be agreed next week.

Ross says a deal has been in the pipeline for a while and hopes it will be concluded early next week following the weekend trip to The Valley to face Charlton Athletic in League One.

"All being well, we will be able to do that beginning of next week unless anything happens last minute which sometimes it can," revealed Ross.

"But we are quite far down the line and have been for a while.

"It is organised and ready to do at the first possible date. Beginning of next week we will be able to finalise that, all being well."