Sunderland and Blackburn linked with young French midfielder

The transfer window may have slammed shut but Sunderland are still being linked with players from across the continent.

Reports in France have claimed the Black Cats are one of the clubs who are interested in young midfielder Adam Boujamaa, who could be available at the end of the season.

France Football believe Sunderland and Blackburn are both monitoring the 20-year-old, who has been playing for Guingamp reserves this season.

The France-Moroccan midfielder is yet to sign his first professional deal, though, which could make him available for a small price.

After making five new signings in the January window, Jack Ross is in no desperate need to add to his squad.

Yet the Sunderland boss has shown he is willing to promote his younger players and is keen to develop promising talent.