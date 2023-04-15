News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland and Birmingham City team news with Tony Mowbray set to make changes for Championship fixture

Sunderland face Birmingham City in the Championship – and we’ve got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 15th Apr 2023, 09:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 09:49 BST

The Black Cats still have an outside chance of finishing in the play-offs with five games remaining, yet it feels like they need to win today’s match to keep their hopes alive.

Tony Mowbray’s side still have several injury issues but did get back to winning ways with a 1-0 win at Cardiff on Easter Monday.

Birmingham start the day 17th in the table but are on a four-game unbeaten run.

Sunderland vs Birmingham City live blog.
Sunderland vs Birmingham City live blog.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction throughout the day:

Related topics:Birmingham CitySunderlandTony MowbrayStadium of LightBirminghamCardiff