The summer transfer window is quickly coming around for Sunderland and their Championship rivals.
But what could Sunderland’s starting XI look like if some of the summer transfer links turn out to be true? Here, we take a look:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
The goalkeeper is Sunderland'a number one under head coach Tony Mowbray. Photo: Andrew Redington
2. RB: Trai Hume
The Northern Ireland man has cemented himself as a vital part of Tony Mowbray's team. Photo: FRANK REID
3. CB: Charlie Cresswell
The Leeds United man is a long-term Sunderland target but is currently on loan at Millwall. Photo: Warren Little
4. CB: Dan Ballard
The ex-Arsenal man will hopefully be Sunderland's main centre-back for years to come. Photo: Frank Reid