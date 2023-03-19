News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC's new-look starting XI if the transfer rumours are true - photo gallery

The summer transfer window is quickly coming around for Sunderland and their Championship rivals.

By James Copley
Published 19th Mar 2023, 13:59 GMT

But what could Sunderland’s starting XI look like if some of the summer transfer links turn out to be true? Here, we take a look:

The goalkeeper is Sunderland'a number one under head coach Tony Mowbray.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The goalkeeper is Sunderland'a number one under head coach Tony Mowbray. Photo: Andrew Redington

The Northern Ireland man has cemented himself as a vital part of Tony Mowbray's team.

2. RB: Trai Hume

The Northern Ireland man has cemented himself as a vital part of Tony Mowbray's team. Photo: FRANK REID

The Leeds United man is a long-term Sunderland target but is currently on loan at Millwall.

3. CB: Charlie Cresswell

The Leeds United man is a long-term Sunderland target but is currently on loan at Millwall. Photo: Warren Little

The ex-Arsenal man will hopefully be Sunderland's main centre-back for years to come.

4. CB: Dan Ballard

The ex-Arsenal man will hopefully be Sunderland's main centre-back for years to come. Photo: Frank Reid

