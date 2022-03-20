There has been quite the number of managers at the Sunderland over the past 50 years but whose record stands out the most? (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

Whether it be fighting for promotion of fighting to stave off relegation Sunderland managers always have an expectation upon them.

But which Sunderland managers have exceeded those expectations and which haven’t?

Here we take a look back over the previous 29 permanent Sunderland managers since Bob Stokoe’s side famously lifted the FA Cup in 1973 and rank them based on their win percentage.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters will have forgotten about the duo of Howard Wilkinson and Steve Cotterill. It was never going to be easy following Peter Reid’s tenure but Wilkinson never came close winning just four of 27 games in charge – a far cry from his halcyon days at Elland Road. (Photo by Ben Radford/Getty Images)

The list does not include those who have been in interim charge.

The former Sunderland striker will be remembered much more for what he did on the pitch or within the boardroom at the Stadium of Light than what he did in the dugout. The Irishman took charge of six games at the beginning of the 2006-07 campaign, winning just one, before bringing in Roy Keane as his replacement – which wasn’t a bad decision. (Photo by Ben Radford/Getty Images)

Grayson’s arrival was met with muted anticipation following relegation from the Premier League but he came with experience of handling a big club having been in charge of Leeds United for over three years. Despite four points from his first two games in charge Grayson won just three of his 18 games in charge at the Stadium of Light and was dismissed after just four months at the helm. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Seen as something of a coup for Sunderland, Black Cats fans immediately took to the Welshman’s likeable personality. But a win over Burton Albion in his second game in charge was largely as good as it got for the man who guided Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 as he was unable to prevent the Wearsiders’ slide into League One. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

If anyone could fill the shoes vacated by Sam Allardyce the hope was Moyes could do just that. With the club on a huge crest of a wave of momentum having survived the drop from the Premier League, Moyes came with anticipation of moving the club onto the next level. But the Scotsman would end up being the man who oversaw the clubs relegation from the Premier League having admitted his side were in a relegation battle after just two games of the season. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Advocaat was a manager who became well thought of by the Sunderland faithful after he guided the Black Cats to safety in the final weeks of the 2014-15 season including sealing a fifth derby success over the Newcastle United. The former Dutch national manager was in part persuaded to remain at the club after supporters raised money to send his wife flowers during the summer of 2015. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty images)

The Italian was very much an ‘outside-of-the-box’ appointment after his initial success as a manger at Swindon Town. Di Canio’s high standards help persevere Sunderland’s top flight status but would also be his undoing the following season. Just don’t mention tomato ketchup. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sbragia was tasked with replacing Keane with the sole task of maintaining Sunderland’s Premier League status – a feat he achieved on the final day of the season despite losing 3-2 to Chelsea at the Stadium of Light. Sbragia celebrated the occasion by resigning as manager winning six of his 26 games. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Durban was in charge at Roker Park for little under three years and had the nucleus of a good squad with the likes of Gary Rowell, Kevin Arnott and a young Ally McCoist. Durban won 37 of his 130 games in charge. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Perhaps one of the most highly regarded Sunderland managers of recent times is Allardyce. The survival specialist came in after another disappointing start in the Premier League and was able to guide the club to safety at the expense of rivals Newcastle United. The success of Allardyce’s Januray transfer window signings Lamine Kone, Wahbi Khazri and Jan Kirchhoff were a particular highlight of his tenure. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The current Newcastle boss enjoyed his first spell managing in the North East back in 2009 when he arrived from Wigan Athletic as the Black Cats looked to consolidate in the Premier League. A successful summer transfer window including the signings of Darren Bent, Lee Cattermole and Lorik Cana helped the Wearsiders become more than competitive including a victory over Liverpool at the Stadium of Light via the infamous beachball. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)

Despite playing for the club Butcher arrived with just 60 games under his belt as a manager and was still very much a novice in the dugout when he arrived on Wearside. Iconic on the pitch but he failed to reach any sort of heights at Roker Park winning 13 of his 43 games in charge (Photo by Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

The former Southampton boss arrived with real pedigree after a successful 12 years in charge of Southampton where he won 250 games. Unfortunately those stats did not translate to Wearside and McMenemy won just over 30 per cent of his games in charge and did little to endear himself to supporters along the way. (Photo by Duncan Raban/Allsport/Getty Images)

Uruguayan Poyet helped transform the style of play at the Stadium of Light which transcended into some of the most memorable times in recent memory for Sunderland supporters after his team reached the League Cup final in 2014. The semi-final penalty shootout success at Old Trafford and a derby-double over Newcastle helped make Poyet a favourite on Wearside. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

After years of waiting Sunderland fans finally got their wish when O’Neill was appointed in December 2011. Initial success had supporters very much on board with ‘the Marty-Party’ but second season syndrome hit as results faded and performances got even worse. O’Neill and Sunderland seemed the perfect match but after just 15 months it remains a case of what could have been. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The club suffered relegation during Ashurst's spell in charge but he also managed to guide the club to one of just two League Cup final appearances where they would come up short against Norwich City in 1985. In charge for little over a year Ashurst won 21 of his 66 games. Mandatory Credit: Mark Thompson /Allsport

Buxton’s managerial career only spanned 10 years across two clubs having arrived at Sunderland form Scunthorpe, before heading back there following his dismissal in 1995. Perhaps better seen as a number two but there have been much worse win ratios. \ Mandatory Credit: Stu Forster /Allsport

After six years in charge of Burnley Adamson arrived at Roker Park at the end of 1978 and was able to win more games than he drew or lost (29-28-28) during his 22 month spell. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

Smith’s winning ratio may not be as high as some of the other Sunderland managers throughout history but nevertheless his success with the club cannot be denied having steered the Black Cats from the third tier of English football to the top flight during his four years in charge as well as bringing Marco Gabbiadini to Roker Park. Mandatory Credit: Ben Radford/Allsport

Knighton’s first foray into management came at Roker Park where he remained in charge for little under two years winning a respectable 34 of his 89 games. \ Mandatory Credit: Gary M Prior /Allsport

After initial success as a caretaker Crosby took over the hot seat in 1991 and guided the club to the FA Cup final the following year falling just short against Liverpool. He won 22 of his 57 games in charge. \ Mandatory Credit: Ben Radford/Allsport

Parkinson arrived as ‘safe hands’ in Sunderland’s League One promotion quest but a purple patch early in 2020 was as good as it got for the former Bolton Wanderers boss who lasted 13 months in charge at the Stadium of Light. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Keane was the last Sunderland boss to manage 100 games for the club after being in charge a little over two years. The Irishman remains fondly thought of on Wearside for his incredible promotion winning campaign of 2006-07 with some supporters still keen on his return to this day. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

McCarthy arrived following a six-and-a-half-year spell in charge of the Republic of Ireland national team and with the thankless task of trying to avoid the Black Cats’ drop into the Championship. Despite not being able to keep Sunderland up he guided the club back to the Premier League after winning the Championship title in 2005. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Alongside Bob Stokoe, Reid is Sunderland’s most famous manager taking the club to the brink of European football at the turn of the millennium. Reid won just short of half of his 353 games in charge on Wearside and also oversaw the transition from Roker Park to the Stadium of Light. Things might have ended sourly for Reid in 2002 but he is very much considered a legend in this part of the North East. Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill/ALLSPORT

It may have been almost 50 years ago but Stokoe’s name will forever be cherished on Wearside after he brought home the FA Cup in 1973. The run across the Wembley turf is iconic but outside of that success his record during his four years in charge was equally as impressive with only three managers having a higher win percentage in the last 50 years. (Photo by Don Morley/Allsport/Getty Images)

Ross represented a change in direction for a very much ‘new-look’ Sunderland following relegation to League One. The Scot arrived much sought after following a successful spell with St Mirren but was unable to seal promotion back to the Championship with a number of draws being his undoing. Still, Ross occupies one of the higher win ratios among Sunderland managers. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Only Tom Watson (1888-1896) and current head coach Johnson have accrued a higher winning ration than Elliott albeit over just 27 games in charge where he won 14. \ Mandatory Credit: Mark Thompson /Allsport

Lee Johnson ended his Sunderland tenure with a 51.3% win ratio.