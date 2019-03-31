Sunderland AFC v Portsmouth LIVE: Reaction from Jack Ross and players as Checkatrade Trophy ends in Wembley penalties heartache Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland AFC took on Portsmouth at Wembley today in the Checkatrade Trophy final – backed by 40,000 supporters in the capital. Simply click refresh and scroll down to see how the game unfolded, with pictures, videos plus action, reaction and analysis. Sunderland AFC take on Portsmouth in the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley. Sunderland suffer Wembley heartbreak as Portsmouth snatch pulsating final on penalties Watch Aiden McGeady's stunning strike and passionate celebration as Sunderland take the lead at Wembley