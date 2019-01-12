Sunderland AFC v Luton Town LIVE: Action, reaction plus transfer latest from the Stadium of Light Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland AFC host Luton Town at the Stadium of Light in a top-of-the-table League One clash and we've got it covered. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest news, match build-up and action plus reaction from the Stadium of Light. Sunderland host Luton Town at the Stadium of Light this afternoon. Jack Ross rules out deal for international winger as Sunderland continue striker search