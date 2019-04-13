Sunderland AFC v Coventry City LIVE: Goals galore at the Stadium of Light as Black Cats and Sky Blues battle it out Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Promotion-chasing Sunderland AFC host Coventry City in League One today - and we've got it covered. Click refresh and scroll down for build-up, action, reaction and analysis from the Stadium of Light. Live Sunderland AFC v Coventry City blog. Watch Sunderland fans create breathtaking atmosphere with stunning flag display at the Stadium of Light Forgotten man Donald Love opens up on his Sunderland injury hell and comeback