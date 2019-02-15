Sunderland AFC v Accrington Stanley LIVE: Action, reaction and analysis from League One clash

0
Have your say

Sunderland AFC host Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light - and we've got it covered.

Click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC and build-up, action and reaction from the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland AFC host Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland AFC host Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light.