Sunderland AFC U23 player ratings: Jack Diamond shines despite Newcastle derby defeat

Despite the late heartbreak at the Academy of Light, there were several positive performances from Elliott Dickman's youngsters in a much-improved display. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how we rated the Black Cats in the Wear-Tyne derby:

1. Anthony Patterson - 6 Confident in his area and made some good stops. Little he could do about the goals. 6

2. Jordan Hunter - 5 Had a tough afternoon against the lively Adam Wilson, but far from a worrying display. 5

3. Jacob Young - 6 Kept the usually effective Cal Roberts quiet for the most-part and covered Diamond's regular surges forward. 6

4. Adam Bale - 7 A composed head in front of the back four, the young skipper led by example. 7

