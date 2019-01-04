Jack Diamond impressed for Sunderland against Newcastle

Sunderland AFC U23 player ratings: Jack Diamond shines despite Newcastle derby defeat

Sunderland AFC suffered a two-goal collapse against Newcastle United U23s - but how did their players perform?

Despite the late heartbreak at the Academy of Light, there were several positive performances from Elliott Dickman's youngsters in a much-improved display. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how we rated the Black Cats in the Wear-Tyne derby:

Confident in his area and made some good stops. Little he could do about the goals. 6

1. Anthony Patterson - 6

Had a tough afternoon against the lively Adam Wilson, but far from a worrying display. 5

2. Jordan Hunter - 5

Kept the usually effective Cal Roberts quiet for the most-part and covered Diamond's regular surges forward. 6

3. Jacob Young - 6

A composed head in front of the back four, the young skipper led by example. 7

4. Adam Bale - 7

