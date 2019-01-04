Sunderland AFC U23 player ratings: Jack Diamond shines despite Newcastle derby defeat
Sunderland AFC suffered a two-goal collapse against Newcastle United U23s - but how did their players perform?
Despite the late heartbreak at the Academy of Light, there were several positive performances from Elliott Dickman's youngsters in a much-improved display. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how we rated the Black Cats in the Wear-Tyne derby:
1. Anthony Patterson - 6
Confident in his area and made some good stops. Little he could do about the goals. 6