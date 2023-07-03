Sunderland AFC transfers: Tony Mowbray's starting XI and squad next season if the rumours are true - photo gallery
Here’s a look at what Sunderland’s starting XI could look like next season if some of the transfer rumours turn out to be true during the summer...
Sunderland face an interesting summer with several key positions requiring some attention in the transfer window and the rumour mill already in overdrive regarding potential incomings and outgoings.
With that in mind, we have put together a possible starting XI and squad for next season, including some of the possible signings, if the transfer gossip turns out to be true. Take a look here:
