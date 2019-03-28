Sunderland AFC transfers news LIVE: Wembley build-up continues as Will Grigg set for training return ahead of Portsmouth

0
Have your say

The build-up to Wembley is gathering pace - and we'll have all the latest as Sunderland continue to prepare for the clash with Portsmouth.

Refresh the page and scroll down for the latest updates throughout the day:

Will Grigg is set for a training return ahead of Wembley

Will Grigg is set for a training return ahead of Wembley